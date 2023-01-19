Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 84,093 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 9,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

