Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.65) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

Klépierre Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KLPEF opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

