Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 53.7% in December

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 56,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.14. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

