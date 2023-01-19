Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,445,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,548. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

