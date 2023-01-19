Kinder Morgan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

