Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mackie lowered shares of Khiron Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KHRNF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. 84,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,203. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

