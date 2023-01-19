KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avangrid Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

