KeyCorp Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

JNPR stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

