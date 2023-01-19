KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

EXC opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

