Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

