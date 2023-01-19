Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.