Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kaspien Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSPN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 327,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of Kaspien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $31,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

About Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

