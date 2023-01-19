Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ KSPN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 327,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of Kaspien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $31,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.
