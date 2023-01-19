Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.34. 760,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 756,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$912.23 million and a P/E ratio of 175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$81.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

