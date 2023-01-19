KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

