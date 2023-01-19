Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 3.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 23.56 and last traded at 23.30. 14,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,413,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.85. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported 0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by 0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of 165.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

