Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Critical Survey

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% S&W Seed -45.59% -57.59% -22.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kalera Public and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A S&W Seed $71.35 million 0.94 -$36.40 million ($0.86) -1.83

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kalera Public and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.89%. Given Kalera Public’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Summary

Kalera Public beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

