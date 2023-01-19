JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,481,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Price Performance

JIG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

