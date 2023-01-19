JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS JCPI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. 17,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.