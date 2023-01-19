JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to GBX 540

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 540 ($6.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.69.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

