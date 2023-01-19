Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,382.54 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $33,382.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.13399633 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,853.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

