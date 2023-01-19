Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 9,244 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

