Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 25,714 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.25% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $108,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68.

