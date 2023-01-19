Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 129,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $727,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

