Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

