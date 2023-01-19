Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.