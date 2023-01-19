Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $441.90 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $441,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,638,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.