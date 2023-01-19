Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,084 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 101,877 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

