Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.62 Billion Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,619,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.