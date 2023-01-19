Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.