Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $322.13 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average of $302.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

