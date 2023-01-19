Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,477 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

