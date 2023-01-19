Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.69% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $84,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.26.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

