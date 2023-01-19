J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Up to $148.41

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.41, but opened at $152.52. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 1,288 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 113.82%.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

