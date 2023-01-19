JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $5,543,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE JKS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.