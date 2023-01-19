Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $56,170.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018004 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00230909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084917 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,497.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

