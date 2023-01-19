Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Shares of GL opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

