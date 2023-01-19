JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JD Sports Fashion

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDSPY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.