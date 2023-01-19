JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of JCDXF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

