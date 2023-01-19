James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,553 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.16% of James River Group worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,092,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,134,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

In related news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

