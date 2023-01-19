James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 238.0% in December

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 238.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:JHX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 50,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
