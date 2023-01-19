Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.45, but opened at $75.14. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 102 shares traded.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
