Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.45, but opened at $75.14. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

