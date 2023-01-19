Jack A. Khattar Sells 25,446 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

SUPN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 314,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

