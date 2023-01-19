Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $782,500.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,207,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

JBL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,403,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.