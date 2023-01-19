IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 2.9% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 19,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter.
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
