IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 2.9% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 19,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of IT Tech Packaging worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

