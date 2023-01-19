iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $389.57. 93,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.