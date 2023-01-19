iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.51. 43,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

