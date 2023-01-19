iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,287. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.