iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after acquiring an additional 296,518 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $121.83 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

