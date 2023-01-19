iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

