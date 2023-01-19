iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $227.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

