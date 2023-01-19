iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.51. 56,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,130. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $150.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.